More warm temps ahead of rain

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Sunshine, warm and breezy. High 79

Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. Low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 80

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 74 (58)

Friday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 72 (54)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers. High 70 (51)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Tuesday!

We have one more warm, dry day ahead before rain showers, thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move in.

Thanks to the influence of high pressure to the south, clouds will clear start to thin this evening, and we’ll keep around a southerly breeze. This combination will help to keep temperatures on the warm side for this time of year, and only fall from the upper 70s to a low in the mid 50s, about 15 degrees above average.

After a warm start to the day, some afternoon sunshine and a light southerly breeze will help temperatures climb up to 80 degrees, which is 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, and only 5 degrees shy of daily record set in the 1893.

Big changes are on the way Wednesday night into Thursday thanks to a cold front. Ahead of this front, we will see rain showers fill in just in time for the early morning drive. Rain will become more widespread Thursday, and as temperatures climb to the mid 70s we’ll also see afternoon thunderstorms.

Showers will wrap up Thursday night into Friday. But, this break will be short lived. Saturday will start off dry, but as we head into the afternoon showers and thunderstorms returning by the afternoon.

Drier weather makes a return just in time for the start of the next workweek.

Have a great night!

-Liz