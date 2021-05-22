More warm temperatures ahead of next chance for showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 63

Today: Mixed clouds, more clouds later, high 86

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 64

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms mainly northeast, high 86

Monday: Isolated afternoon pop-ups, high 85

Tuesday: Stray storm, best chances east, high 89

Wednesday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Our warm, summer-like patter will continue this weekend and into the start of next week.

High pressure remains in charge of the forecast today. This will give us some morning sunshine, a southwest breeze and temperatures climbing into the mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

As high pressure starts to retreat to the southwest tonight and tomorrow, we’ll see a few more clouds and make room for our next chance for showers. Through the day on Sunday, we’ll watch for a front dropping down from the north. As a result, the chance for showers will increase through the afternoon and evening, especially for the north and northeast.

A similar pattern of warm temperatures and the chance for showers will continue for the first half of the week. Then much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s return by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz