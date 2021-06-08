More warm, muggy & wet weather this week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, low 65-70

Today: Mostly cloudy start, rain likely later, some storms, high 84

Tonight: Showers ending, low 69

Wednesday: Showers & t-storms around, especially later, high 82

Thursday: Rain & storms mainly in the afternoon, high 83

Friday: On & off rain and storms, few peeks of sun, high 84

Saturday: Morning showers, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

More heat, humidity and showers are on the way.

Early this morning we’re dry but humid. Lows are only falling into the upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Just like yesterday, south to southwest flow will keep warm air and moisture pumping into the area. As highs climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon, rain showers and thunderstorms will make another appearance. While these are not expected to become severe, they will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. Right now flooding with these are not a concern, but is something we’ll continue to keep and eye on.

As we lose the heat from the day, we’ll lose instability to keep thunderstorms going. Lows tonight however will stay on the warm side and only fall to the upper 60s as we swap showers for a mostly cloudy sky.

Keep the rain gear handy, this pattern of warm, muggy mornings and afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day on Friday.

This pattern will come to an end on Saturday thanks to a cold front. Because of this front, showers and thunderstorms will still be in the forecast. However, after the front moves through, drier air will move in and help to clear out clouds for Sunday and the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz