QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Spotty shower, muggy. Low 73

Today: Mix clouds and sun, storms later. High 89

Tonight: Chance showers & t-storms. Low 72

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 84

Wednesday: Morning showers, some clearing. High 81

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 82

Friday: Sunny. High 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

We’re stuck in a pattern of warm and muggy conditions leading to more pop-ups.

Early this morning, a round of rain and thunderstorms in moving into the northern part of the state. These showers are losing some momentum as they move east, but areas north of I-70 will see a wet start to the day.

Even if you’re not waking up to showers, widespread there is plenty of warm and humid air in place. Temperatures are staring off in the low 70s and will climb to the upper 80s again this afternoon, but will feel more like the mid 90s thanks to the humidity. Just like we experience this weekend, heat and humidity will help fuel pop-up thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, a slow moving cold front will start to push into the northwest corner of the state. This will aid in fueling more showers and thunderstorms into the day Tuesday. Tomorrow will start off with a muggy low around 70, but only climb to the low 80s thanks to more widespread cloud cover and showers.

As the front continues to slide southeast, the chance for showers and storms will continue on Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz