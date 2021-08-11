More warm, humid weather with a chance of storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, muggy, breezy, more showers and storms. High 88
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of showers early. Low 76
Thursday: Mostly sunny, steamy, on/off showers and storms.  High 92
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 90 (75)
Saturday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers, not so humid.  High 83 (67)
Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 84 (62)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The most active weather this morning is with a convective complex moving through northern Ohio. In Central Ohio there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today. It will be very warm and humid again with highs near 90 and heat indices possibly into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Tomorrow will be hotter and more humid and storms will develop in that favorable environment.  Highs will be in the low to mid-90s which may lead to heat indices in the Heat Advisory range of 100-degrees or higher.

A cold front moves through the area Friday. Showers and thunderstorms with this front may be strong to severe with the primary threat being damaging winds. 

Some showers may linger early Saturday depending on the speed of the front. Otherwise the weekend will be seasonable warm and less humid.

Happy Wednesday!
-Bob

