QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Patchy AM fog, low 63

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Friday: Iso. PM pop-ups, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Warmer sunshine, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

After a beautiful day yesterday, we’ve got another really nice day on tap! We will once again start the day off with some fog across the area, but that will start to dissipate by about 9 AM. After that, we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the middle 80s in Central Ohio. Humidity will also remain in a comfortable category.

This nice, seasonable weather is all thanks to an area of high pressure moving through the Midwest, so for Thursday, we’ve got more nice weather on tap! We’ll see sunshine with highs sticking in the middle 80s for another day.

As we head into Friday, that area of high pressure moves east, and a weak frontal boundary crosses through the region. That will bring with it the chance of a few isolated showers Friday afternoon. Not a washout by any means, but just some light isolated shower activity. I think Football Friday Nite will go off without a hitch for most of the area. Highs stick in the middle 80s.

We’ve got more nice weather on the way for the weekend. We’ll see middle 80s for highs on Saturday with sunshine, then upper 80s on Sunday. Humidity will gradually start to pick up throughout the weekend.

By the first of the next workweek, we will be timing out our next rounds of rain and storms.

-McKenna