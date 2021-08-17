More tropical type rains, some storms and soupy weather for Columbus Area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few isolated pop-ups, low 70

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms, heavier rain east, high 82

Thursday: Rain & rumbles, high 83

Friday: Sct’d showers and storms, high 83

Saturday: Chance of pm storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a very wet day today, with some areas seeing 3-5″ of rainfall this morning into the afternoon. This was due to slow moving, heavy rain showers. These showers have been in a very moist environment so they have been very efficient at producing heavy rainfall.

Overnight we will watch the remnants of Fred make their way northward toward our area. I expect that we could start to see rain in the southeast part of the state just after midnight with heavier rains moving in overnight tonight and into the day on Wednesday.

As of now, it appears the heaviest rain will be in the east and southeast counties, however a slight jog to the west and this would bring much more rain to Central Ohio. In fact, a 30mile push to the west, could bring some of the heaviest rain over areas that saw big rains today. Something to closely watch over the next 18hours.

Once the system pushes east/northeast we will see some scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 80s. More rain and storms are expected on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We should be back into the middle 80s on Friday with lower rain chances, but still having rain and storm chances. The weekend looks for slightly lower rain chances, mainly afternoon to evening pop-up storms, with hot temps in the upper 80s and high humidity.

Rain chances will decrease into next week as isolated pop-ups will be around late on Monday with highs in the upper 80s. We will see even more sunshine on Tuesday with highs approaching 90.

-Dave