More t-showers, heat, & humidity for Columbus area into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few pops early, mostly cloudy, muggy, low 71

Thursday: Partly sunny, sct’d late storms, high 90

Friday: Mostly cloudy, on/off t-showers, high 89

Saturday: Partly cloudy, late day pop-up storms, high 89

Sunday: Mixed clouds, sct’d pm storms, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening,

We had a strong line of showers and storms that pushed through right around lunch today, and this kept the heat and humidity out of the danger zone today. Tonight there will be some pop-ups still around through sundown with lesser chances of showers by midnight. However, in the south we could see the resurgence of some pop-ups later tonight and near daybreak on Thursday. Lows tonight will stay near 70.

Thursday we will watch as additional pop-up showers and especially thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances could continue into the nighttime hours on Thursday as well. We should see our temps topping near 90 again on Thursday with heat index values evening higher.

The boundary that will be to our north will continue to stay there on Friday with a disturbance passing to our north as well will bring more showers and storms through our area. Temps will still be quite warm in the upper 80s. At this point, it looks like the bulk will be during the day and should taper down by football time.

Saturday expect a mix of sun and clouds with high humidity and storms popping up late with highs in the upper 80s once again. We will see scattered late day storms again on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The next cold front will approach for late day Monday.

This means more rain and storms on Monday especially later in the day ahead of the cold front with highs in the middle 80s. Monday to Monday night appears to be the best chances of rain in the extended. We will see isolated early showers on Tuesday with highs only topping in the middle 80s.

Slow clearing will return on Wednesday with highs only in the lower 80s.

-Dave