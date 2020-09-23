More sunshine today helping to keep our warming trend going

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 57

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. High 79

Friday: More sunshine, warm. 56/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy. 58/82

Sunday, Partly sunny with a chance for showers, 63/78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

We’re going into the first full day of keeping our pattern of clear sky and seasonal temperatures.

Today, high pressure is still in charge of the area, which will keep around our patter of sunshine and a slight warming trend. Highs today will jump to the upper 70s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll see a few more high clouds stream in through the day, which will lead to a partly cloudy evening and overnight. Thanks to more clouds in the area to keep acting like a blanket and keep in some daytime heating, lows will be a little warmer first thing tomorrow and only bottom out in the 50s.

A partly sunny sky will pair with a southwest breeze on Thursday to help keep our warming trend going. Highs tomorrow will just be a degree or two warmer than today, reaching the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Any remnants from Beta that try to come into the area will stay well to our south. But, this could paly a part in more clouds in the area at the end of the week.

Temperatures will stay above average and top off in the lower 80s on both Friday and Saturday. Both days will be dry with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky.

While model runs are now trending toward a dry Saturday night into Sunday morning, we’ll still keep an eye out for showers during that time. Now, it looks like showers will hold off until later Sunday afternoon and evening thanks to a cold front. But, again, this system is looking less impressive compared to even yesterday, so keep checking in with NBC4 for the latest.

Our better chance for rainfall will move in with another shortwave Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll start off the next workweek with not only rain, but much cooler temperatures.

Have a great day!

-Liz