More sunshine today ahead of rain showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 52

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 38

Monday: Rain showers, mild, high 49

Tuesday: AM rain showers, cloudy, high 52

Wednesday: PM rain, high 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few flurries, high 30

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another clear and cold start to the morning, but more clouds and showers are on the way.

As high pressure slides farther south and east today, we’ll see clouds start to build in. Despite the increased cloud cover, our warming trend will keep going today thanks to morning sun and a southerly breeze. Temperatures will jump from the 20s this morning to low 50s this afternoon, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and about 10 degrees above normal.

Tonight, clouds will continue to increase. This will help lead to a much warmer start to the day on Monday with early morning lows just falling to the upper 30s.

Along with clouds, showers will move in on Monday. We’ll be dry and cloudy for the morning drive, but a few sprinkles will move in during the afternoon and pick up in the evening. Even with the rain, temperatures will be on the warm side and reach the lower 50s.

Rain showers will continue on Tuesday, but so will our above normal temperatures. We’ll start off with a low near 40 degrees, then climb to the lower 50s.

On Wednesday, cooler weather will start to funnel in. Temperatures will top off around 40 degrees, then fall to the mid 20s by Thursday morning. This means that our showers will start off as rain, then change to a light rain and snow mix through the evening and overnight.

Thursday, we could see a few flurries, mostly to our northeast. But the biggest change you’ll notice is the temperatures. We’ll start off the day in the 20s, then only climb to around 30 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz