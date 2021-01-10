More sunshine to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Cold, frosty start, low around 20

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Monday: Partly cloudy, high 41

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 42

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More sunshine is on the way as we wrap up the weekend and head into the workweek.

With high pressure in charge, clouds cleared out yesterday and have stayed out of the area overnight. Without cloud cover to act like a blanket or insulator to keep in some of yesterday’s daytime heating though, it’s a cold start to the day. We’re waking up around 20 degrees, which is 5-10 degrees colder than yesterday, but right around normal for this time of year.

Thanks to a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will jump up near freezing by lunchtime, then around 40 again this afternoon.

Clouds will build back in overnight. This will help to keep temperatures a little more mild by first thing tomorrow and only fall to the upper 30s.

We’ll stay under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky through Wednesday. Each day will be a little above normal, starting off in the mid to upper 20s, then topping off in the 40s.

Thursday, a warm front will move toward the area. This will help to not only boost temperatures to the mid 40s, but bring in more of a breeze and more clouds.

As a cold front follows Thursday night into Friday, we’ll see rain and snow showers alongside colder, more seasonal temps in the 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz