QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Increasing clouds, low 67

Saturday: Few AM showers, mostly cloudy, high 86

Sunday: Rain & storms, high 84

Monday: Rain & storms, high 84

Tuesday: Muggy, warm, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures on tap to end the workweek, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80s. Humidity will remain in the comfortable category throughout the day, before it starts to increase as we head into the weekend.

A series of disturbances will impact us this weekend, the first, bringing light showers through the area Friday night and into early Saturday morning. On the heels of that, we’ve got a mostly dry Saturday setting up, with just a few light, and quick-moving pop-ups moving through the area. Daytime highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 80s with increased humidity.

Sunday will bring a much greater chance for rain, with pop-ups throughout the day, but especially picking up in the afternoon and overnight into Monday. We’ll see highs in the middle 80s with muggy conditions throughout the day. It is looking like our entire forecast area will be seeing rain, with some heavy totals across parts of the forecast area.

This shower and storm activity continues as we kick off the workweek, before tapering off later in the day on Monday. Highs on Monday will top out in the middle 80s.

As we head into Tuesday, highs will top out in the upper 80s and remain muggy, but we will see a brief break from the rain, before another cold front brings a few pop-ups on Wednesday.

-McKenna