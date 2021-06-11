More sunshine less storms for Columbus area this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers & storms early, partly cloudy, low 67

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms late, high 89

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance of storms, high 86

Monday: Partly cloudy, shower late mainly at night, high 86

Tuesday: Clearing skies, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been another warm and muggy day with scattered storms around our area. Most of these storms have been moving from the north to the south through the day, as we are on the backside of the surface low. This will give us showers and storms this evening, and then partly cloudy skies overnight with lows dropping into the upper to middle 60s.

Saturday will be a hot and muggy day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with a few isolated storms late into the day and evening. I think the coverage should be a little lower than it has been in the last few days. Sunday we will see chances of showers and storms as a front pushes through the area.

Highs will still top in the middle 80s and it will be muggy on Sunday. Monday will be a drier, but not much cooler day with highs in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine again. I expect we will see a weak wave of energy sliding through late on Monday into Monday night. Behind it high pressure will build in. We could see a few isolated showers with this.

Tuesday skies will clear and temps will climb to the lower 80s with low humidity. We will see high pressure in control for Wednesday and Thursday and weakening on Friday. This means cooler mornings in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

As the high loses its grip on Friday we will see more clouds, humidity, and highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave