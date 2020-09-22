More sunshine for the first day of fall

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Brilliant sunshine, autumnal. High 74

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 52

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 78

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm. 56/78

Friday: More sunshine, warm. 57/80

Saturday: Partly cloudy, then showers late. 59/80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy first day of fall!

Fall officially began this morning with the Autumnal Equinox at 8:30 a.m.

This morning we had a very autumnal chill in the air and started off in the 40s. Thanks to high pressure keeping around our mostly sunny sky, it’s going to be another nice day with highs climbing to the mid 70s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky, which will lead to another cool night. Temperatures won’t be as chilly as morning though and will fall down to the upper 40s and low 50s, which is still just a few degrees below normal.

A mostly sunny sky and light west breeze will work together to keep a slight warming trend going tomorrow. High will jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon, which is just a few degrees above average.

By Thursday, we’ll see more clouds, but that’s about the only signs we’ll see from what was Tropical Storm Beta.

We’ll see more sunshine for Friday and Saturday with highs back up near 80 degrees.

Our next chance for rain will move in with a cold front Saturday night into Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz