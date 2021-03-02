More sunshine & dry weather

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and chilly. Low 28

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 53

Thursday: Sunny, cool again. High 43 (32)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 41 (25)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (26)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

As high pressure takes charge, we’ll see more sunshine and dry conditions for the rest of theweek.

Thanks to a clear sky overnight, we had a chilly start to the morning with down to around 20 degrees. Even with plenty of sunshine through the day, temperatures will remain chilly and only top off in the lower 40s, which is just slightly below our normal high of 45 degrees. But, when you factor a wind shifting to the south at 5-10 mph, the wind chill will continue to feel about 5 degrees colder.

Tonight, without cloud cover to act like a blanket and keep in some of our daytime heating, temperatures will quickly fall back down to the upper 20s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. The clear sky, chilly temperatures and light wind will set us up for a frosty start to Wednesday.

After a seasonally chilly morning, sunshine plus a warmer shift in wind will help temperatures to rise about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and into the 50s.

Wednesday night a cold front will move through. The front will be dry, but shift winds out a colder northerly direction. Thursday and Friday will look a lot like today. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will stay a little below normal for this time of year starting off with morning lows in the 20s before hitting an afternoon high in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz