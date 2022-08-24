QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 84

Tonight: Mostly clear, then patchy fog late, low 63

Thursday: Morning fog, then mainly sunny, high 86

Friday: Chance T-showers , high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Sunday: Warmer sunshine, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More sunshine and warmer weather is on the way ahead of the next chance for showers.

With high pressure overhead, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a light breeze through the afternoon and evening. This will help to boost temperatures to the mid 80s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a mostly clear sky tonight as lows fall to the low to mid 60s. Then just like we experienced this morning, we’ll see a few patchy areas of fog early Thursday morning.

After the fog clears, more sunshine is on the way. As high pressure moves to the east, a light breeze will pick up out of the southwest. This will help to boost tomorrow’s high temperatures back up to the mid to upper 80s, which is just a degree or two warmer than today.

Chances are on the way Friday. As a cold front moves into the area, we’ll wake up to clouds and then a few showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay seasonal and max out in the mid 80s.

Showers will taper off Friday night as lows fall to the mid 60s. Sunshine and another warming trend is on the way by the weekend. Highs will reach the mid 80s Saturday and then close 90 degrees.

After a dry weekend, the next chance for showers will arrive with another system at the start of the next workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz