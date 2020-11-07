More sunshine and warmer temps this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear. Low around 40

Today: Sunny and warm. High 73

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild. Low 45

Sunday: Sunny sky. High 73

Monday: Sunny, warmer. High 75

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, then p.m. rain. High 75 (record)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More sunny and unseasonably warm conditions are on the way this weekend.

Thanks to high pressure in charge, we’ll continue to see clear sky and a light southerly wind to start off the weekend. We’re starting off the day seasonally cool and around 40 degrees.

Just like yesterday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a light southerly breeze. This will help temperatures climb to the low to mid 70s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll see a few passing clouds and not much in the way of a breeze. This will lead to mild temperatures, only falling to the mid 40s.

Sunday will look very similar to today. With high pressure in charge across the area, we’ll see more sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Even warmer weather is in store for the start of the workweek. Monday morning, lows will only drop to around 50 degrees, which is more than 10 degrees above normal. After an unseasonably warm start, sunshine will help highs reach the mid 70.

As high pressure starts to slide off the the East at the beginning of the week, we will make room for an approaching cold front. This front will bring in the best chance for rain showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. During this time we’ll also be watching for the remnants of Eta to potentially move into the area and increase rain chances on Tuesday.

Ahead of the front, temperatures will be warm and again top off in the mid 70s Tuesday, which would set a new record high. Right now the record for November 10 is 72 degrees set in 1949.

Thanks to showers and a northerly shift in wind, temperatures will be cooler for the rest of the workweek. Highs won Wednesday will reach the mid 60s, which is still 5-10 degrees above normal.

Much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 50s return on Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz