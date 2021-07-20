More sunshine and warmer temperatures

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Patchy fog, otherwise mostly clear, low around 65

Today: Hazy sunshine, few clouds later, high 89

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 67

Wednesday: Few clouds, high 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Friday: Partly sunny, chance rain & t-storms, high 84

Saturday: Chance for showers & thunderstorms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Early this morning we’ll see some patchy areas of dense fog, followed by plenty of sunshine and a fast warm-up in temperatures. After starting off the day in the mid 60s, highs will climb to just shy of 90 degrees as cloud build in this afternoon.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall down to the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll keep an eye out for a cold front dipping down from the north. As the front moves through, we’ll see more clouds and a breeze pick up out of the north. Thanks to the cooler air filtering in, highs will only reach the low to mid 80s, which is just a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Dry and seasonal weather will continue on Thursday ahead of a more active weather pattern which will bring showers and storms into the forecast Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz