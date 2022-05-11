QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, low 56

Today: Skies clearing later, high 82

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 55

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 84

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, high 83

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated storms later, high 82

Sunday: Rain & t-storms, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week ahead of rain and storms returning this weekend.

Early this morning, we’ll see a few passing clouds as a system tries to push in from the west. But, dry air will win out and clouds will start to clear out again through the day. Morning lows will be in the 60s to the west where we have thicker cloud cover and in the 40s farther southeast under a clear sky.

Sunshine returns in full force this afternoon. This will aid in quickly bringing up temperatures to the lower 80s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year and very similar to yesterday.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid 50s. Thursday will feature more sunshine and highs jumping into the mid 80s.

By Friday, we’ll see more clouds start to build into the area as an area of low pressure moves in from the east and a cold front strengthens to the west. Temperatures will stay warm and climb from an early morning low near 60 to a high in the low to mid 80s.

As this area of low pressure moves in, it will result increasing clouds early Saturday followed by showers and afternoon thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz