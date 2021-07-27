More sunshine and warm weather ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 65

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 92

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 69

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, more clouds late, high 91

Thursday: Partly sunny, sct’d rain and storms with front, high 86

Friday: Clearing skies, nice, high 83

Saturday: Mostly sunny & mild, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Tuesday!

More sunshine and warm temperatures are on the way ahead of the next chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Clear sky and a clam breeze are helping to drop temperatures this morning into the 60s, with a few upper 50s outside of Columbus. We’ll also see a few patchy areas of fog to start off the day, especially in areas that picked up heavy rainfall over the weekend.

Sunshine will be in full force today and help temperatures to climb to the lower 90s, which is 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. As a weak cold front approaches the area, it will shift our wind to the west northwest, but have little other impacts.

Tomorrow, we’ll wake up to a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunshine and a little more humidity will mean another typical summer day. Highs will climb to the low 90s, but feel more like mid 90s.

This pattern will change on Thursday as a cold front moves toward the area. This will trigger rain & thunderstorms through Thursday night.

Cooler, drier air will take over Friday and Saturday. Highs both days will reach the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz