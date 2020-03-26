More sunshine and warm weather ahead of rain and storms

Quick Weather Forecast:

Thursday: Increasing clouds, PM rain, high 67

Tonight: Rain showers, 52

Friday: Scat’d showers & few rumbles, high 63

Saturday: Showers & storms, very warm & wet, high 69

Sunday: Early AM showers, breezy, high 58

Monday: Mostly sunny and cooler, high 55

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

It’s a mild start to the day with dry conditions and temperatures in the 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal. We’ll start off with some sunshine ahead of increasing clouds. Temperatures will be on the warm side and top off in the mid to upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday and 10 degrees above average.

This evening rain showers will move in with clouds as a cold front slides in to the north. This front will osculate around the area and keep around the chance for rain as we wrap up the week.

Overnight, rain will pick up and we could pick up around 1/2-3/4 inch of rain.

Friday, we’ll start off with a low around 50 degrees, then top off in the mid 60s. We’ll see a few showers, in the early morning, then more rain in the afternoon.

As a warm front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning we’ll see not only more rain, but thunderstorms too. Temperatures will be warm and top off near 70 degrees.

Thursday night through Saturday night we will see multiple rounds of rain lead to rainfall totals of 1-2 inches. All of this rain falling on saturated ground could lead to flooding, so keep checking in with NBC4 for the latest.

A cold front will move through Saturday night and be the end to this active weather pattern.

A few showers will stick around Sunday morning, but most of the day will be partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will be more seasonal and top off in the upper 50s.

We’ll see a dry start to the upcoming workweek, and even some sunshine on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz