More sunshine and slow warming trend starting this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, light breeze, low 24

Today: Mainly sunny, high 42

Mostly clear and cold, low 22

Sunday: Sunny & seasonal, high 45

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer, high 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & mild, high 61

Wednesday: Clouds increase, chance for rain overnight, highs 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

More sunshine is on the way this weekend and into the start of next week.

It’s a cold start to the morning thanks to the mostly clear sky and northerly wind. Temperatures have fallen to the low to mid 20s, but feel more like the teens thanks to the breeze.

More sunshine is in the forecast today, but temperatures will stay cool and only reach a high in the lower 40s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Sunday will look very similar to today. A clear sky and northwest wind overnight will bring early morning lows to the mid 20s, followed by highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite abundant sunshine.

High pressure will move through and then settle in just east of the area Sunday night into Monday. Because of this, we’ll continue to see sunshine paired with a southerly shift in wind, which will lead to a big warming trend.

Monday, highs will jump about 10° from this weekend and reach the mid 50s, nearly 10° above normal for this time of year. Highs will keep climbing to the low then mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday and winds pick up from the southwest and usher in more warm air.

Our next chance for rain moves on Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz