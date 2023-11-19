QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 53

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, low 33

Monday: Clouds building, high 49 (43)

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 54 (34)

Wednesday: Clearing and cooler, high 42 (27)

Thanksgiving: Mainly sunny skies, high 43 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Sunday will be filled with plenty of sun as high pressure builds up along the Ohio river. This will help keep things calm for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures will be slightly warmer as daytime highs will reach 50 degrees. Lights winds will also be expected on this very seasonable mid November Sunday.

Tonight will bring more chilly weather with the chance for frost to develop. The light winds will continue overnight, but we will see them gradually shifting directions and begin blowing from the north east. Lows tonight will fall to the low 30s.

We are expecting a few changes leading to the Thanksgiving holiday. Clouds will start building back up on Monday with the chance of a spotty shower late in the evening. Temperatures will drop a little bit to the upper 40s, but this change will be mild compared to another temp drop later in the week.

Tuesday will bring plenty of rain showers with totals close to 3/4 inches of rain. Rain is expected to be heaviest in the first half of Highs will be in the low to mid 50s across central Ohio. Behind the cold front that will bring the rain showers, a very cold turkey day is expected with temperatures the rest of the week staying in the low 40s.

-Bryan