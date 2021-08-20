More sunshine and heating up, isolated weekend storms

WEEKEND FORECAST

Skies cleared early today, which caused patchy dense fog to develop across much of the state, following days of rain. In some places, the visibility dropped by 1/4 of a mile south of Columbus, where there is an dense fog advisory.

High pressure will bring a brighter forecast heading into the weekend, though the air will be on the humid side, typical for late August. A weak cold front will approach western Ohio late Sunday, with a narrow band of showers and storms that will fade quickly around sunset.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s this weekend and low 90s early next week. Isolated storms will be around next week during the heat of the day, with uncomfortable humidity levels. A better chance of storms will occur midweek ahead of a cold front.

Along the East Coast this weekend residents will be carefully monitoring Tropical Storm Henri as it moves north-northwest parallel to the Eastern Seaboard, threatening Long Island northward through New England beginning Sunday, along with dangerous rip currents and high surf as far south as the Carolinas.

Forecast

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm, isolated storm. High 87

Tonight: Mainly clear, fog late. Low 66

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, sticky. High 88

Sunday: Partly sunny, late-day storm. High 87 (70)

Monday: Sunny. High 89 (70)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, storm p.m. High 91 (71)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, few storms. High 89 (71)

Thursday: Showers, storms. High 86 (72)

Have a good weekend! -Ben