More sunshine and dry weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, breezy & warmer. High 54

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low 31

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool again. High 43

Friday: Sunny sky. High 44 (25)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High 46 (26)

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 49 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More sunshine is on the way for the rest of the week, through the weekend and even into next week.

Today as high pressure moves to the east, winds will start to shift from the northwest to the southwest. This warmer shift in wind plus plenty of sunshine will help temperatures jump to the mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

This evening and overnight, a weak cold front will start to push through the area. As a result, we will see a few clouds and a northerly shift in wind, which will aid in bringing in cooler air.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy with a low around freezing, then only reach a high in the low to mid 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

High pressure takes charge again for the end of the week and into the weekend. This will bring back sunshine and a warming trend. Temperatures will be near normal on Friday and Saturday and top off in the mid 40s.

Warmer air funnels in Sunday and into the start of the week as high pressure moves east and shifts winds out of the south. Highs will reach the upper 40s Sunday, mid 50s on Monday and approach low 60s Tuesday.

For now, it’s just dry weather in the forecast. The next chance for showers won’t arrive until Tuesday night into Wednesday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast by checking in with NBC4i.com/weather.

Have a great day!

-Liz