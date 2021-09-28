More sunshine and cooler temps on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, low 52

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Thursday: Sunny skies, high 78

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

A cold front is sliding southeast and living up to its name by helping to trigger a cooling trend.

For the rest of the afternoon, we’ll see a few clouds and a cooler northwest shift in wind. The combination of the two will limit temperatures to a high around 80 degrees, which is about 5 degrees cooler than yesterday but still about 5 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

High pressure is building in to the north, and will help to clear clouds and keep around a norther breeze for the second half of the week. Without clouds overnight to help keep in daytime heating, early morning lows will drop down near 50 degree Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings. Highs all three days will be cooler and more seasonal, topping off in the mid 70s. This trend of sunny, seasonal conditions will continue on Saturday.

By the end of the weekend, our attention will shift to another cold front building in from the west. This will bring in the next chance for showers starting Sunday night and into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz