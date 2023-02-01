QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: More sunshine, high 30

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 19

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 39

Friday: Breezy, temps fall during afternoon, high 22

Saturday: Chilly start, increasing clouds, high 34

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, mild, high 45

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s a chilly but sunny day ahead of a slight warming trend into tomorrow.

As high pressure moves in today and tomorrow, clouds will clear and we’ll see a slight boost in temperatures. Today, despite clearing clouds and a light breeze, it will be cold as high temperatures climb to around 30 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky tonight alongside a light southerly breeze as temperatures fall down to the teens and lower 20s, which is just a few degrees colder than normal.

Thursday, as high pressure exits to the south and a cold front sets up to the northwest, a southwesterly breeze will pick up and help to boost temperatures closer to 40 degrees. This front will move through dry Thursday night, but aid in increasing clouds late Thursday.

Behind the front, it will be a much colder end to the week and start to the weekend. Temperatures on Friday will only reach the low to mid 20s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of year and about 15 degrees colder than normal. Temperatures Saturday morning will fall to around 10 degrees, but feel below zero thanks to a northerly breeze.

Temperatures will be chilly, but seasonal by Saturday afternoon ahead of much warmer temperatures to end the weekend and start next week.

Have a great day!

-Liz