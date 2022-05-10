QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, low 52

Today: Sunny skies, high 79

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 55

Wednesday: Sunny again, high 82

Thursday: Sunny, warm, high 75

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 84

Saturday: Chance for showers & p.m. t-storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

More sunshine is on the way for the rest of the week and will aid in bringing temperatures above normal for this time of year.

It’s a clear and calm start to the morning with lows falling to the low to mid 50s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Today, sunshine will be in full force. This paired with a light southerly breeze will help temperatures climb to around 80 degrees, which is almost 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky as temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. Wednesday, highs will climb to the lower 80s then reach the mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

But, enjoy the warm and dry weather while it lasts. The next chance for rain and storms returns to the forecast this weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz