QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clouds clearing, cool, low 53

Today: Sunny skies, high 82

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 57

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, some pm clouds, high 86

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 91

Friday: Sunny & muggy, few p.m. storms, high 93

Saturday: Muggy, chance for showers & t-storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

It’s cooler start to the day, but a warming trend will move in later this afternoon and last through the end of the week.

Thanks to clearing clouds and a northerly breeze, lows are falling into the 50s. This about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and close to record territory for many spots in Ohio. In Columbus, the record to beat is 48 set 1950. While we won’t be that cool this morning, we’ll be close!

After a clear and cool start to the day, high pressure moves into Central Ohio Tuesday. This will help to clear the clouds and bring in a calm wind. Sunshine will lead to a warming trend and aid in bringing high temperatures to the low 80s Tuesday, the mid 80s on Wednesday.

As high pressure starts to move to the east on Thursday and Friday, a southwesterly shift in the wind will start to bring in warm and moist air. Both days will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

The chance for thunderstorms will move in Friday and Saturday. This will be linked to a cold front building in to the north and moisture building in from the south.

The holiday weekend won’t be a total washout. While we will continue to watch for showers on Sunday, drier conditions will move in July 4.

Have a great day!

-Liz