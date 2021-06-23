More sunshine and a warming trend on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clear & chilly, low 49

Today: Sunny skies, warmer, high 78

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms, high 86

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, showers and storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

After a cool, almost chilly start to the day, sunshine and a southerly breeze will aid in a warming trend today and tomorrow.

Early this morning, clear sky and a light breeze are helping to drop temperatures into the 40s. The record low for today is 44 degrees set in 1918. While upper 40s will fall shy of this record, it will be almost shockingly chilly compared to the mid 60s we’re used to waking up to this time of year.

As high pressure moves east today, sunshine and a southerly breeze will aid in a nice warmup. High will work their way into the upper 70s, which is almost a 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, a few passing clouds and southerly breeze will help to keep temepartures only falling to the upper 50s.

A mostly sunny sky and a bit more of a southerly breeze will help to bring temperatures up to the mid to upper 80s Thursday. More heat and humidity will be in the area Friday ahead of the next chance for showers.

Rain and thunderstorms will move back in late Friday. The chance for showers & storms will continue this weekend and into the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz