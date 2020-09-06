More sunshine ahead of the chance for showers and storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear and mild, mid to upper 50s

Today: Mostly sunny, high 82

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 64

Labor Day: Partly cloudy, chance for afternoon showers and storms, high 85

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 86

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 88

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s going to be another nice day ahead of the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms to end the holiday weekend.

As high pressure moves east, it will continue to kick up a light southerly breeze. This will help to boost temperatures back into the lower 80s, which is about a 2 degree jump from yesterday.

Along with warming temperatures, we’ll see more clouds as a warm front sets up to the north.

We’re keeping an eye on the associated cold front which will be dropping into Central Ohio tomorrow. While Labor Day won’t be a total washout, there will be an increasing chance for showers and storms thanks to this front. Areas north of I-70 will see an increasing chance for rain, thunder and lightning as this front moves through the state in the afternoon. Rain and storms will become more widely scattered through the afternoon and evening, so keep checking with the NBC4 mobile weather app if you have outdoor plans.

Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue Monday night and early Tuesday as the front lifts back up through the state.

This will leave behind drying, but warm day. Tuesday, temperatures will start off in the mid 60s, then jump into the mid 80s.

Thanks to continued southerly flow, our warming trend will continue on Wednesday as highs climb into the upper 80s. The hotter weather will also be paired with higher humidity and a partly sunny sky.

By the end of the week, a cold front will approach the Ohio Valley. This means an increasing chance for scattered rain and storms on Thursday and Friday. After the front moves through, we’ll have much cooler air in place leading to lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz