More sunny weather in Columbus area, before rain & storms return

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear & cool, low 53

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 83

Friday: Sct’d PM Storms, high 86

Saturday: Few AM Storms, high 84

Sunday: Rain south, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A beautiful evening is ahead with temps falling to the lower 60s by midnight tonight with overnight lows dropping into the lower 50s in the city, with temps in the upper 40s northeast and east of the city.

Thursday will be a great day with a quick warmup due to a southerly flow. Mainly sunny skies will turn mostly sunny during the day with highs at normal in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be quiet with mostly clear skies and lows near 60.

Friday clouds will increase, along with heat and humidity, temps will surge into the middle to upper 80s across the area on Friday. Rain & storm chances will increase during the late day and overnight hours into Friday night. Already the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire state of Ohio under a slight risk of severe storms later Friday into Friday overnight.

The main threat with these thunderstorms will be strong gusty winds, and hail. Obviously frequent lightning will be a concern as well. One of the other issues, will be the timing of the storms, if they can remain strong, some could occur during the night when visibility is reduced. Lows Friday night will remain near 70.

Saturday the showers and t-storms should wrap up early, as the front will push south near the Ohio River, and the afternoon should be nice, but warm with highs in the middle 80s. We will watch the front lurking to our south on Sunday, and then starting to lift north by Sunday night with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday overnight some showers and storms will return as the warmer air will lift north, but a cold front is quick to follow later on Monday. The concern for Monday will be the chance of rain and storms, but heavy rain will be the main threat. This is because of the possibility of tropical moisture getting pulled ahead of this front.

This tropical moisture would be associated with a low in the southern Gulf right now, that is forecast to hug the Mexican coast for the next 24 hours, before moving north, and strengthening into a tropical depression (it would be TD 3), and if it does become a storm before landfall in the northern Gulf, it would be Claudette.

For us, the winds would not be the issue, but the surge of tropical moisture. The question mark comes in timing. If the front on Monday moves quicker, or the low tracks north slower, we would not have the heavy rain threat. But if the front moves slower into Tuesday, and/or the tropical moisture surges north faster, we will have an increased threat of heavy rain.

Tuesday the front should push east of our area, drying us out and dropping temps to the upper 70s. We will see another nice midweek with temps back in the upper 70s and sunny next Wednesday.

-Dave