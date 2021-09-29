More sunny fall weather

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Clearing, crisp, seasonal, low 53

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 75

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 77

Sunday: Clouds & showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and seasonal weather is on the way for the rest of the week and start of the weekend.

Thanks to high pressure taking charge, we’re clearing out the clouds and keeping around a calm wind. Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, temps are falling to either side of 50 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

With sunshine in full force today, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s, which is just a couple degrees above normal.

It’ll be another clear & cool night as lows fall. to the 50s. Sunshine and mild temperatures will dominate the forecast again on Thursday and Friday as highs climb to the mid 70s.

On Saturday, clouds will build in through the day as high pressure moves out and a front starts to move in from the west. This front will bring back the chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday alongside cooler but seasonal high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz