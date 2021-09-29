More sunny fall weather

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • This morning: Clearing, crisp, seasonal, low 53
  • Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77
  • Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, high 75
  • Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 77
  • Sunday: Clouds & showers, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Sunshine and seasonal weather is on the way for the rest of the week and start of the weekend.

Thanks to high pressure taking charge, we’re clearing out the clouds and keeping around a calm wind. Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, temps are falling to either side of 50 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

With sunshine in full force today, temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 70s, which is just a couple degrees above normal.

It’ll be another clear & cool night as lows fall. to the 50s. Sunshine and mild temperatures will dominate the forecast again on Thursday and Friday as highs climb to the mid 70s.

On Saturday, clouds will build in through the day as high pressure moves out and a front starts to move in from the west. This front will bring back the chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday alongside cooler but seasonal high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Updated Morning Forecast: Sept. 29, 2021

Health experts push for first COVID-19 shots in addition to boosters

Two Columbus police narcotics officers arrested by the FBI

Central Ohio woman to run Boston Marathon in honor of father battling cancer

Homicide detectives investigating body found in east Columbus

Columbus City Schools seeking public's input into future school construction

More Local News