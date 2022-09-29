QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy, high 66

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 43

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Saturday: More clouds, chance showers, high 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, chance showers, high 69

Monday: Clearing, mild, high 68

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a drier, and slightly warmer day on tap, with just partly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the middle 60s. This dry weather sticks around through the end of the workweek, and for Friday, we’ll be looking at mainly sunny skies with highs topping out right near 70.

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will lift northward after a second landfall in South Carolina Friday, as what is expected to be a Tropical Storm, then bring increasing cloudiness Saturday, with some rain brushing the southeastern half of the state. Who gets what will be strongly dependent on the eventual track of the remnant low before it shifts northeast away from the Upper Ohio Valley.

We start to clear up into the first of the next workweek, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70 for Monday and Tuesday.

-McKenna