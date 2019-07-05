More storms to start the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Storms early, mostly cloudy & warm, low 73

Saturday: Storms likely, especially during the afternoon-evening, high 86

Sunday: Showers south, mixed clouds, high 86

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

More isolated storms will be possible this evening mainly before midnight. The chance of storms will not completely go away overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday will look for a few showers early, but storms starting to fire ahead of a weak cold front that will slide south through the day. This will bring more numerous showers and storms during the afternoon to evening hours on Saturday.

Saturday night that boundary will sag to the south and should end rain chances behind it. On Sunday that boundary will be nearby so we will have some showers in the southern part of the state, and mostly sunny skies in the north. Clouds will be mixed in the middle with highs in the middle 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will be beautiful with tons of sunshine, much drier air, and lows in the middle 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Temps will slowly increase for Wednesday into the upper 80s as some more clouds move north.

We will see a chance of storms earlier on Thursday as another shot of cooler air dips south. This will keep Thursday warm, but cool off Friday a degree or two below normal in the lower 80s with a few clouds.

-Dave