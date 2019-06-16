More storms to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Father’s Day: Chance for showers and storms, high 81

Tonight: Showers and storms continue, low 68

Monday: More showers and storms, high 80

Tuesday: Showers, thunderstorms, high 78

Wednesday: Rain and storm chances continue, high 80

Thursday: More rain, more storms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After an active night of strong storms and tornado warnings in Delaware county, we still have showers and storms on the radar.

Flooding will continue to be a concern today. We have flood warnings still in effect Marion and Morrow counties, and flash flood watches will continue for most of the area until noon.

If you are hoping to get outside with Dad on Father’s Day, make sure you have an indoor backup plan. Like yesterday, the whole day won’t be a washout, but we will be keeping an eye on the chance for showers and storms.

Through the morning, we will see scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and strong wind. Through the afternoon, we could see a few breaks, as temperatures climb up to the lower 80s. Later we get into the evening, we will see more thunderstorms start to bubble up.

Overnight, the chance for showers and storms will continue as a front moves in to the north. Temperatures will be on the warm side and only fall to the upper 60s.

This front will become stationary as we start off the workweek. This means that the chance for showers and storms will continue as temperatures stay near normal, with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Our next dry day doesn’t look like it will arrive until Friday.

Happy Father’s Day!

– Liz