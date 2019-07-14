More storms on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds, then showers and storms, high 90

Tonight: Few storms to south, then partly cloudy, low 67

Monday: Muggy, chance for storms, high 90

Tuesday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms, high 88

Wednesday: Showers and storms, high 85

Thursday: Showers and storms, warmer, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s already a much warmer and more muggy start to the day with early morning lows in the 70s.

Today, we’re keeping an eye on a front sliding through the area. This will help serve as a trigger for our already humid environment to get showers and storms to pop-up. The best chance for storms will be to the south and the front becomes stationary and we high a high in the upper 80s.

Overnight, showers and storms will wrap up and we’ll be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be mild and fall to the mid to upper 60s.

As the front starts to lift back across the area on Monday, we’ll see another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will be a little warmer, and again muggy, topping off around 90 degrees.

The trend of a chance for storms and a high in the upper 80s to near 90 continues on Tuesday.

Then, remnants of Tropical Storm Barry move into the area for the middle of the week. This will lead to a widespread chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Temperatures will be more season on Wednesday because of this and top off in the mid 80s.

Even with more shower and storm chances in the forecast on Friday, temperatures will be steamy and top off near 90.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz