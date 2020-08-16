More storms ahead of a sunny start to the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, then p.m. showers and storms. High 82

Tonight: Clearing, becoming partly cloudy. Low 61

Monday: Mostly sunny, chance for p.m. pop-ups. High 81

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80

Wednesday: More sunshine. High 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re starting off the day with a break from the rain, but a showers and thunderstorms will move back into the forecast this afternoon ahead of a some nice weather to start the week.

Early this morning, we’ll see the chance for some dense areas of fog due to wet ground and light wind. Temperatures are about 5 degrees below normal lows this time of year, starting off in the upper 50s and low 60s.

As a cold front approaches the area this morning, we’ll see clouds start to build in from the northwest. The front looks like it will move toward the I-71 corridor this afternoon, bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms with it. High temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer than yesterday and reach the mid 80s, which is normal for this time of year.

With the front continuing to slide south and east tonight, it will take with it the chance for showers and storms, leaving behind clearing clouds and a westerly shift in wind. Lows will stay just a few degrees below normal, bottoming out in the mid low to mid 60s.

The week will start off mild and with sunshine. As highs on Monday climb back up to the low to mid 80s, we’ll see a slight chance for afternoon showers.

High pressure moves back in on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring pack plenty of clear sky and a warming trend with our high temperatures. All 3 days will start off cool and in the upper 50s before topping off in the low to mid 80s.

As we head toward next weekend, another cold front will start to sink into the area, which could bring an end to our streak of sunny days.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz