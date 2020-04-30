Wrapping up the month with more April showers

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Clouds, more showers and breezy, high 56

Tonight: Showers, otherwise cloudy, low 44

Friday: Showers early, some clearing later, high 60

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 69

Sunday: Partly cloudy, few storms later, high 74

Monday: Partly cloudy. High 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

As an area of low pressure continues to spiral around to the night, it’ll kick down showers through the day. Rainfall will not be heavy, but the conitnued chance for showers will contribute to high temperatures being capped in the mid 50s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal.

The chance for showers will continue tonight into tomorrow morning. Showers will stay light, and temperatures will be on the cool side, falling to a low in the 40s then reaching a high in the lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

High pressure will move in as we head into the weekend. This will clear out clouds and give us a great Saturday with some sunshine and a high around 70.

But, enjoy the dry, mild weather while it lasts. As our next rain maker build in the west, we’ll see more clouds Saturday night ahead of rain and the chance for a few rumbles on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Ahead of this front, temperatures will be a little warmer as we wrap up the week and hit a high in the mid 70s.

We’ll start off the week with another break from the rain. Temperatures will be seasonal and start off around 50 degrees before reaching a high in the mid to upper 60s.

But, again, don’t get to used to the dry weather because another chance for showers moves in on Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz