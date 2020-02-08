More snow to start the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon snow. High 35

Tonight: Snow showers ending, then mostly cloudy. Low 24

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight risk of afternoon showers. High 41

Monday: Morning rain, cool. High 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 41

Wednesday: Showers late. High 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Today, we’re watching for another round of snow before warmer weather and rain move back in.

Early this morning, we’re stepping out to below freezing temperatures and light snow showers. Snow will continue to build in through the morning and afternoon. Another half an inch of new snow could make roads slick today, so use extra caution when traveling and remember “ice and snow, take it slow!”

Tonight, snow showers will wrap up and we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be chilly but seasonal and fall to the mid 20s.

Tomorrow, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees warmer than today and jump to the lower 40s. Another chance for showers moves in during the afternoon, this time though in the form of rain.

Wet conditions will continue Sunday night and Monday. But, with temperatures above freezing, that means rain coming down from the clouds.

Temperatures for most of the upcoming week will be mild. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 40s and lows in the 30s.

Another chance for showers will start late Wednesday through Thursday thanks to another cold front.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz