Forecast:

Today: Snow showers throughout the afternoon and evening. High: 34

Tonight: Snow shower begin to taper. Low: 19

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, few AM flurries. High: 25

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Low: 7, High: 19

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Low: 5, High: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow. Low: 21, High: 28

Forecast Discussion:

Happy Monday, everybody!

The work week kicks off with cold temps, starting things off in the teens. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 30s across the region. Snow showers will start to pick up by late morning/early afternoon, and they’ll linger throughout most of the day. We’ll get a bit of a break in the showers this afternoon before another round of snow by early evening. Expect the heavier snow to fall north of I-70, and more of a wintry mix south of I-70.

Snow showers will taper off by tonight, and we’ll just see a few light flurries sticking around for Tuesday morning. Conditions will be slick in untreated areas Tuesday, with overnight lows in the teens, and highs topping out in the 20s.

By Wednesday, expect some of our coldest temperatures of the season. Parts of the region will see low temperatures starting below 0, and we’ll only warm to the mid to upper teens for high temperatures.

We get a bit of a warm up Thursday, as we approach the freezing mark for our highs.

After Monday, we’ll be dry most of the week.

Bundle up and stay safe out there!

-McKenna