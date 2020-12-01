More snow showers ahead of cold temps

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT:

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our area for snow into Tuesday afternoon to evening, with our east and northeast counties continuing until early Wednesday morning. Plan for extra travel time as light snow falls and could lead to slick spots on the road.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Light snow & breezy, low 28

Today: Snow early, blowing snow at times, high 33

Tonight: Light snow ending, then mostly cloudy, low 24

Wednesday: Clearing skies, cool, high 38

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 40

Friday: Partly sunny, high 41

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

We’re waking up to the first measurable snowfall of the season and more wintry conditions are on the day.

This morning, we’ll continue to see light snow showers and chilly temperatures around 30 degrees. Most of the area is waking up to 1-3″ of snow on the ground and we could pick up another 1/2-1″ of snow through the day.

Snow showers will clear out from west to east this afternoon and we’ll be left with cloudy, breezy and conditions. Highs today will only climb up near freezing, but will feel more like the 20s as a west to northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight into tomorrow, high pressure will move in. This will help winds to relax to 5-10 mph Wednesday as clouds clear out as well. The lack of cloud cover will help temperatures quickly fall to back down to the 20s. With temperatures that cold, watch snowfall to refreeze on the roads and possibly lead to black ice.

Even with some sunshine in the forecast, it’s going to be chilly for the rest of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday will only warm up to the upper 30s. Clouds return for the end of the week as an area of low pressure move in to the south. Highs both days will only reach around 40 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Have a great day, and remember “Ice and snow, take it slow!”

-Liz