More snow in store for the weekend & winter jacket temps too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, winds relax, low 24

Saturday: Scattered snow showers, chilly again, high 33

Sunday: Partly sunny early, showers late, high 42

Monday: Rainy start, high 44

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

After morning snow showers we have had drying conditions through the day today with some isolated flurries around through the evening. Winds will relax overnight tonight and snow shower chances will go down fast.

We will remain mostly cloudy overnight tonight with lows near normal in the lower to middle 20s. We will be watching as another quick moving disturbance will move into our area on Saturday morning and will bring light snow showers into our area. Even though snow showers will be in our forecast for a good portion of the daylight hours, it will remain on the light side, so most snowfall totals will be on the lower side between a dusting to an inch.

Most areas will end up between a 1/2″ and 3/4″, with some isolated higher spots. Temps will only top just above freezing on Saturday (just like today). Sunday will start off dry with partly sunny skies but late day more moisture will arrive and bring a chance of late day rain showers, with highs in the lower 40s.

Monday will start off wet with rain in the forecast and highs in the lower to middle 40s. Things should dry out on Tuesday with highs near 40. We will see our next round of rain returning for Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 40s on Wednesday.

Thursday will be tricky, because at this point it appears we will have rain showers and a slight warm-up ahead of a strong cold front. Temps should top in the lower 40s and then drop later. This will give us a chance of a rain/snow mix later.

Friday skies will finally clear a bit, but it will be colder with highs only in the middle 30s.

-Dave