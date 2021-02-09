More snow & cold weather on the way to Columbus, central Ohio

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 17

Wednesday: Cloudy early, snow later, high 27

Thursday: Sct’d snow showers, high 28

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high 26

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers return, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

After a very snowy start, especially in our southern counties, we have tapered down with light snow flurries through the day with highs in the upper 20s. Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle to upper teens.

Wednesday will see cloudy skies early, but snow showers will move into our area as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. Generally we will see an inch to upward of 2 inches by the end of the evening on Wednesday.

Again, the highest totals will be in the same areas that got slammed last night. Also, there is potential for some mixed wintry precip down near the Ohio River, and could reach as far north as Pike County. Thursday some light snow showers will be possible with highs in the upper 20s.

Friday, expect partly sunny skies with highs well below normal in the middle 20s. We will be watching as the leading edge of the Arctic air moving in Saturday. This could bring in snow showers as late as midday on Saturday, highs on Saturday will reach into the middle 20s.

Saturday night we will have some snow showers around and then the colder air will start to move in. While we will only bottom in the low to middle teens on Sunday morning, we will not climb much as much colder air starts to move in. This will keep us mainly cloudy on Sunday.

Sunday night skies will break a bit, but I think the clouds will help keep temps from falling too far, as most of us should stay in the positive single digits. But as the Arctic high passes through our backyard, it should provide the coldest temps of the season by far. Monday will be cold again with a mix of clouds and highs in the middle to upper teens.

Monday night, our next system will start to move into our area, with a chance of snow showers and lows near 10. This could make for an interesting start to Tuesday with snow possible and highs back into the middle 20s.

-Dave