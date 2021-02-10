More snow and cold temperatures on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Light snow, brisk. High 26

Tonight: Light snow tapering off around daybreak. Low 19

Thursday: Cloudy, brisk, chance of light snow. High 27

Friday: Mostly cloudy, brisk. High 26(17)

Saturday: AM flurries then scattered light snow. High 24(14)

Sunday: Early AM snow, windy and cold. High 19(12)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

More snowfall is on the way today alongside well below normal temperatures.

Snow showers will start to move in this afternoon. They will pick up during the afternoon and become widespread through the evening drive. While we are only expecting around 1/2-1″ of fresh snowfall, this combined with the cold and snowfall on the ground from our last system will lead to a slick driving conditions.

Overnight, we’ll see more light snow showers. Snow will taper off by sunrise, but leave behind another 1/10-1/2″ of fresh powder. Temperatures will stay cold, and fall from a high today in the mid 20s back down to the teens tonight.

There will be another chance for snow on Thursday, but even between flurries it will be a good idea to keep watching for slick road conditions, especially through the morning drive. The rest of the day will be clouds and cold. Highs will only top off in the mid to upper 20s, but a northeast breeze will make it feel much colder.

Friday, we will see a break from the snow. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky with temepratures only topping off in the mid to upper 20s, which is much closer to normal lows for this time of the year and more than 10 degrees below normal.

There will be another chance for light snow Saturday ahead of a big drop in temperature the end of the weekend into the start of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Liz