More showers & storms to start the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Warm & muggy, low 70s

Today: Rain & storms, some could be strong to severe, high 86

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, low 54

Tuesday: Morning showers, then clearing & cooler, high 70

Wednesday: Sunny sky, seasonally cool, High 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 83

Friday: Afternoon showers and storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a warm, muggy start to the day ahead of afternoon showers & thunderstorms, then a much cooler midweek.

Heat and humidity are already in full force this morning. We’re starting off the day with temperatures in the 70s and a south to southwest wind that is continuing to replenish the warm air and keep pumping in moisture.

As temperatures climb into the 80s this afternoon, a cold front will be approaching the area. As a result we’ll start to see more clouds followed by rain showers and thunderstorms filling in from northwest to southeast. By noon, we will see a few showers, but most of the activity will pick up between about 3-5 p.m. By then, the cold front will be sliding through the southeastern half of the area, so spots east of the I-71 corridor will be looking at the largest risk for strong to severe storms. The biggest threat with these storms will be gust winds and the chance for hail. The threat for tornadoes will be low, but something that we will still keep an eye out for.

Tonight, we’ll have a few leftover showers filling in behind the front. Then, cooler and drier air will start moving in. Lows will be significantly cooler and bottom starting tomorrow and bottom out in the 50s.

High pressure will take charge Tuesday and Wednesday, which will clear out the clouds and aid in cooler temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to even hit 70 degrees, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. A warming trend will kick in Wednesday. By Thursday, sunshine and a southerly shift in wind will help bring temperatures up near normal, which is the mid 80s.

Next chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in Friday and Saturday with another cold front.

Have a great day!

-Liz