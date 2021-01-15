More showers on the way as we head into the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Scattered rain and snow showers, little or no snow accumulation. High 40

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Low 29

Saturday: Snow showers to rain and snow showers. High 37

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High 34 (30)

MLK Jr Day: Cloudy, chilly. High 35 (26)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 38 (27)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’re wrapping up the week with rain and snow showers, and more are on the way this weekend.

Heading into the afternoon, we will see showers and wet snowfall start to wrap up. This will leave a brief dry but cloudy period and allow temperatures to rebound up near 40 degrees.

As we head toward the evening, the next band of showers will start to move in. As temperatures fall to a low around 30 degrees, these showers will start as a light mix, before changing to light snow. During the evening commute, pavement temperatures still look too warm for snow to stick, but roads will remain wet.

Heading into the weekend, our attention will shift more to an area of low pressure moving out of Iowa and toward to Ohio Valley. By Saturday morning, we will wake up to some snowfall, around half an inch, mostly just in grassy surfaces.

Through the day on Saturday, we will see a drop in temperatures, only reaching a high in the mid 30s alongside light snow showers. Snowfall totals again look to be light and only around half an inch, mostly in grassy areas.

The chance for showers will continue Saturday night into Sunday. Snowfall totals will remain light, and with temperatures remaining around freezing, we could see a few slick spots on the roads as well.

As we head into the workweek, we’ll see a brief streak of dry days. Both Monday and Tuesday will be dry but cloudy. Temperatures both days will be seasonally chilly with early morning lows in the mid 20s and highs in the mid 30s.

Have a great day!

-Liz