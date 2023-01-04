QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain showers, breezy, high 61

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 35

Thursday: Showers later, high 46

Friday: Flurries, cloudy, high 39

Saturday: Rain/snow showers, high 40

Sunday: Flurries, cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We have got more rain on the way for today, as showers move in from SW to NE, bringing us showers from about the morning commute timeframe, to the mid afternoon. Showers will then taper off from SW to NE, leaving us with plenty of dry hours this afternoon and evening. Highs today will still be mild, topping out in the lower 60s. We will be fairly breezy at times, with gusts to 20 MPH in Columbus. This is as a cold front pushes in from the west. That will start to drop our temperatures more dramatically this evening and overnight.

Expect morning lows in the middle 30s for Thursday, which isn’t unusual for this time of year, just a lot colder than we have been. Highs during the afternoon will top out in the middle 40s, and still a bit breezy. We are looking dry for the first half of the day, but a few showers start to move in by about mid afternoon.

Expect a few flurries lingering for Friday morning, then drier conditions on the way to end the workweek. We’ll still see mostly cloudy skies, and highs drop even further, into the upper 30s. That is back close to normal for this time of year.

For Saturday, expect some scattered shower activity, coming in the form of a wet wintry mix during both the morning and evening hours. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

We’ll likely see a few lingering flurries on Sunday, with just an isolated shower chance or two later. Highs stick in the lower 40s as we end the weekend.

-McKenna