QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Very mild, chance of showers, low 64

Friday: Mostly cloudy, increasing chances of showers, pm t-showers, high 76

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-up east, high 78

Sunday: Few clouds, high 81

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

After a record tying warm start to the day in the upper 60s, temps did not climb much today due to rain showers around the area. We will continue to see rain showers in our area during the evening hours, with slightly better chances to the west overnight. Low temps will fall back into the middle 60s (nearly 15 above normal).

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies again, with a few showers in the morning, but better chances of t-showers in the afternoon. Unfortunately, we will have a few showers sticking around during the FFN games on Friday night, but most will likely not see the rainfall. Highs on Friday will top in the middle 70s and drop into the upper 60s during the games.

Saturday the low associated with all our rain showers, will slowly drift to the east and we will see clearing from west to east, with high temps into the upper 70s with a stray pop-up to the far east during the afternoon. Sunday will be an incredible day for early October with highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Early next week the weather pattern will stay much more active off to our west. We will see plenty of sunshine and warmth on Monday with highs in the lower 80s. We will have clouds increase Monday night, and can’t rule out a stray shower on Monday overnight into early Tuesday. Tuesday should turn partly cloudy, and “cooler” with highs in the lower 80s. We will stay near 80 on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, and in the upper 70s Thursday with an increase of clouds. By late next week, normals fall to the middle 60s, so the extended is WAY above normal.

-Dave