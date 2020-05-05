More showers, few frosty mornings and even a freeze or two coming

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy skies, chance showers, low 39

Wednesday: Drizzle early, some clearing late, high 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny, clouds return later, high 64

Friday: Sct’d showers, much colder, high 51

Saturday: Cold start, mostly sunny, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been a chilly and damp day today with highs running nearly 15+ degrees off the normal today. Sct’d showers will remain in the forecast this evening and overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s. With the winds blowing at 8-15 mph, expect wind chills in the lower 30s overnight.

Patchy mist and drizzle will be possible early on Wednesday, with cloudy skies through the morning, but some clearing skies will be expected later in the day on Wednesday with temps pushing back into the middle 50s.

Wednesday night the skies will clear, winds will relax, and temps will fall back into the lower to middle 30s. This could set up for widespread frost to start the day on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies on Thursday will push our temps back up into the lower to middle 60s during the day with clouds returning later.

Rain showers will move back into our on Friday and will keep our temps down in the lower 50s for afternoon highs. Expect the showers to end early on Friday with clearing skies by the end of the day. We will see our coldest night Friday night with an area-wide freeze likely. Temps in the city will be some of the warmest near 32.

Saturday will be a pretty looking day, but quite cold with highs only in the lower 50s. Mother’s Day Sunday will be chilly early with lows in the middle 30s. We will see more sunshine early, and clouds later, with highs in the upper 50s.

Chances of showers return on Monday with highs in the upper 50s. We will see a mix of clouds on Tuesday with highs again in the upper 50s.

-Dave